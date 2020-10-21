Man went missing in Myakka City orange grove. Only his tractor was found, sheriff’s office says

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to locate a man who went missing in Myakka City earlier this week.

Magdaleno Saldana, 34, was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday. Saldana was spraying pesticides in an orange grove located near 11600 A D Taylor Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

His tractor was later found on the orange grove property with the engine still running.

Deputies say that workers thoroughly searched the orange grove but were unable to locate Saldana.

Family members had not heard anything from Saldana as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office, and deputies have been unsuccessful in attempts to locate him.

Anyone with information about Saldana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.