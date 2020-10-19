Woman wins first top prize on new lottery scratch-off. She bought ticket in Bradenton

A lucky Sarasota woman has claimed the very first top prize on a brand new Florida Lottery scratch-off game, according to the organization.

Janell Morales Monroy, 26, bought the winning ticket at the Publix at 4240 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

The new scratch-off, dubbed 100X THE CASH, costs $10 a play, with odds to win of 1-in-3.5 and a top prize of $2 million. It launched on Sept. 21.

Morales Monroy’s odds of winning the top prize on the new game were 1-in-4,000,638, according to the Florida Lottery. She chose to accept the winnings a a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.78 million.

An additional nine top prizes now remain, as well as 19 prizes of $100,000 and others at lesser amounts.

The Publix store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Florida Lottery games and scratch-offs continue to fund the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund and the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.