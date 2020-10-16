Crash kills 24-year-old Bradenton man. He was thrown from pickup truck, FHP says

A 24-year-old Bradenton man was killed late Thursday night when he was ejected from the backseat of a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 11:54 p.m., a 21-year-old Bradenton woman was driving the pickup truck headed east on 32nd Avenue East, approaching 62nd Street East, when she lost control, according to a press release from FHP. The pickup truck spun out into the westbound lane and into someone’s driveway, then hit a mailbox and concrete wall.

The impact caused the pickup truck to go airborne before hitting a wooden utility pole, a PVC fence and a Verizon utility box. The truck ended up in the ditch alongside western shoulder of 32nd Avenue East.

The victim, who was seated in the left side of the pickup truck’s backseat, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The driver and other three passengers suffered minor injuries, according to troopers. The driver was the only one using a seat-belt.

