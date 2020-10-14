Bradenton council approves police body camera funding. It won’t control the policy

Bradenton police are set to begin a body camera program, despite an effort by the City Council to first approve the department’s policy on how they are used.

Officials previously discussed Police Chief Melanie Bevan’s request to fund a $1.2 million body camera program, but questions lingered about how to pay for the program and how the department would discipline officers who don’t follow body camera rules.

“I always said we need policy before the purchase,” said Councilman Bill Sanders.

Councilman Harold Byrd Jr. made a motion early in Wednesday’s meeting, suggesting that the funding should be linked to the council’s approval of the department’s body camera policy.

“I think if we’re looking at approving funding and not having anything to do with a policy that some people may have questions about, it should be tied in with the funding,” Byrd said.

“All I thought I was approving is the funding, but it seems like I’m approving the whole program,” Councilman Patrick Roff added.

Other officials took exception to Byrd’s request, noting that council approval of department policies would result in micromanagement.

“The policy is established by the police department, not the City Council,” said Mayor Wayne Poston.

Choosing to approve specific policies for the Bradenton Police Department wouldn’t be fair, said Councilman Gene Gallo, who noted that the council doesn’t interfere with how other departments operate.

“If you get into the mode of policies having to be approved by the council, you’ll have department heads come back to you when they have to deal with any of their issues,” he explained. “I just caution you to put faith in your department heads and let them run their departments.”

Bevan also took a firm stance against Byrd’s motion and defended the policy that her department created. If City Council insisted on determining the body camera policy, Bevan said, she would rather withdraw the program.

“If there is some expectation that there needs to be a change to the policy, then I would recommend we take this off today. I’ve indicated that I think this program is very important to the community, however, I have come up with a policy as the police chief. You pay me pretty well to be the police chief, but these are the decisions I make in conjunction with the union and in conjunction with my fellow police chiefs,” Bevan said. “At the end of the day, I’m responsible. I’m liable. I have to present myself as the leader of that group.”

“I am not going to spend $140,000 when I don’t know, at the end of the day, if the council will even agree on the policy that myself and the union comes forward with. If this is going to become a new norm, I’d like to withdraw that forfeiture seizure request that’s on the agenda,” she added, referring to department funds that would be used to purchase the body cameras.

In an earlier presentation, Bevan assured the council that the department had chosen the best possible body cameras on the market. The Axon Body 3 camera automatically activates in certain situations that Bevan can determine, including when an officer pulls their weapon or turns on their sirens. There is no override for officers to shut off an automatic activation.

The program will cost a total of $1.2 million over the next five years, including the equipment and the cost of staff to manage body camera footage. City Administrator Carl Callahan said the funding is made possible by shifting the funding source for other police department equipment.

Bradenton City Council approved the police department’s request to pay for new body cameras, even though some officials took issue with the lack of policy input. Bradenton Herald file photo

While the council generally approved of the policy, their main concerns related to how an officer would be disciplined for intentionally tampering with body camera footage.

The draft policy, which has already been negotiated and approved by the police union, does explain that any officer who intentionally tampers with their camera is subject to disciplinary action. The exact punishment will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“I am the final disciplinarian of the agency. Nobody disciplines without me signing off on it,” said Bevan. “If you’re asking me about someone intentionally turning off their camera or intentionally trying to destroy evidence, that would fall into the most egregious groups we consider with discipline and that would be dealt with very severely.”

Bevan also reminded the council that the department already uses dashboard cameras in their patrol cars, which are also regulated by a department policy that includes audits to ensure officers are using them correctly.

“Knowing that this has worked through your department and knowing the union would accept it, I’m willing to accept all this info regarding the body cams and how they’re used,” said Councilwoman Marianne Barnebey, who urged Byrd to amend his motion.

Byrd ultimately withdrew his motion but cautioned the council to consider that they held the power to review the policy before the funding was approved. City Council voted unanimously to approve the funding, leaving the policy up to the police department.

The police department hopes to order body cams and roll out the program before the end of the year.

Other major changes could be in store for Bevan’s department. Beginning Oct. 28, a new Citizen Advisory Committee will help provide police oversight, and a Nov. 3 charter referendum could remove the mayor’s power as police commissioner, giving City Council full oversight over the police.