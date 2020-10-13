New bill would add Little Manatee River to National Park Service system

A bill introduced on Tuesday by Rep. Vern Buchanan would add the Little Manatee River to the National Park Service’s Wild and Scenic River System with the goal of ensuring its preservation.

The roughly 50-mile river borders Manatee and Hillsborough counties and is one of the major tributaries to Tampa Bay. It would be just the third waterway in Florida to gain the National Park Service designation.

At the state level, Little Manatee River is already designated as an “Outstanding Florida Water.” The special state designation allows for extra water quality protections, including stricter regulations for discharges.

The federal Wild and Scenic River System was created in 1962, according to NPS, with a mission to preserve “certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.”

Across the U.S., some designated scenic rivers are managed by NPS, while others are managed by cooperative agreements with local governments or conservation organizations.

If Little Manatee River were to be designated, NPS would work with Florida officials to craft a management plan to protect the natural resource for environmental and recreational purposes.

“Protecting our precious natural resources should always be a top priority,” Buchanan said in a prepared statement. “Our region is blessed with many natural treasures including Sarasota Bay, Emerson Point Preserve and Myakka River State Park. Designating the Little Manatee River will ensure that it is kept in its current pristine condition for generations to come.”

The Florida State Parks system deems Little Manatee “one of the most pristine blackwater rivers in southwest Florida.” The term “blackwater” refers the dark, rich color that many Florida waterways take on from the presence of decaying, tannin-rich plant matter.

The waterway originates in a swampy region near Fort Lonesome in southeastern Hillsborough and winds west before dipping into Manatee County north of Lake Parrish. It then swerves northwest, back into Hillsborough and through a Florida State Park that bears its name before joining the Cockroach Bay Aquatic Preserve at the mouth of Tampa Bay.

Last year, both Manatee and Hillsborough county commissioners unanimously passed resolutions supporting the federal designation for the Little Manatee River.

“The river is one of the most beautiful natural areas in the area, and with this designation, the outstanding scenic, recreational, fish and wildlife attributes will be protected for future generations,” Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Benac said in a press release.

In addition to its natural significance, the river also has cultural and historical ties. The river became a crucial resource for the indigenous Uzita people when they settled at its mouth over 10,000 years ago, according to Florida State Parks, and later for settlers of European descent.