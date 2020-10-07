‘Getting to be 100 is worth it.’ World War II Navy veteran saluted with a parade

Retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Roger Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, turned 100 on Wednesday, wearing his uniform and saluting a passing parade of well wishers.

Quisenberry stood for much of the parade, accompanied by his wife, two daughters and a son, as the parade of mounted deputies, the Patriot Guard, Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, and neighbors drove past for more than 20 minutes, honking their horns, waving flags, and holding well wishes on banners.

“It’s wonderful. Getting to be 100 is worth it,” Quisenberry said.

Alan Craft, a veteran of the first Gulf War and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was among those who came to pay their respects.

“You are talking about a generation whose commitment to this country was absolute. We cannot fail to remember all they have done. The world would not be free without their service,” Craft said.

Quisenberry was born in Pomery, Ohio, on Oct. 7, 1920, and graduated in 1942 from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He was on the faculty of Ohio University until he was drafted in 1943.

He was assigned duty aboard the aircraft carrier USS Antietam, one of a crew of 3,500 in the Pacific, serving as a fire control radar officer.

“The worst day of his life” came off the coast of Okinawa, when a ferocious typhoon approached. The Antietam headed out to sea to avoid the oncoming storm. During a sleepless night, huge waves damaged several American warships, including the Antietam.

He served three years of active duty and 28 years in the Navy Reserve, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander. For his service, he was awarded the Asiatic Combat medal, the Atlantic Combat medal, the World War II Victory medal and the Reserve Service medal.

Using the GI Bill, Roger enrolled at the University of Michigan. He earned a master’s and doctorate in electrical engineering. He then returned to Ohio University to teach for the next 31 years, serving as a full professor and after as department chairman. During that time, he did research and participated in building of the Saturn rocket which provided the power for the moon shot.

He retired in 1976 and moved to Florida with his wife Margaret ( “Peg” ). They celebrated 76 years of marriage on Aug. 3.. They have three daughters, one son and two grandchildren.

Linda Britt-Smith, activity coordinator at Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living, coordinated the parade.

“With the coronavirus going around, there is not much they can do to celebrate his birthday. We decided to have a drive-by parade,” she said.