Wastewater main break shuts down part of State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch

A wastewater main break shut down the westbound lanes State Road 64 East just east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The roadway was shut just after 9:30 a.m. when the wastewater main broke in the westbound lanes of State Road 64 East.

Manatee County utility crews are attempting a repair at the site of the break and working on obtaining vacuum trucks to contain the spill, according to Amy M. Pilson, Manatee County utilities strategic affairs manager.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
