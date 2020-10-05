Wastewater main break shuts down part of State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch

A wastewater main break shut down the westbound lanes State Road 64 East just east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The roadway was shut just after 9:30 a.m. when the wastewater main broke in the westbound lanes of State Road 64 East.

Manatee County utility crews are attempting a repair at the site of the break and working on obtaining vacuum trucks to contain the spill, according to Amy M. Pilson, Manatee County utilities strategic affairs manager.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.