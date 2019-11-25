Did you get a call about IPAWS? It was just a test, emergency official says 

Many Manatee County residents appear to have received a call or text on Monday concerning IPAWS — the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

The system is used by federal, state and local authorities to communicate with the public in times of emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency began developing the alert system in 2006, and it had its first nationwide test in 2011.

Manatee County residents took to social media to post about getting an unexpected call about IPAWS on Monday morning.

An automated message left on a Bradenton Herald voice machine at 10:18 a.m. said “The IPAWS System,” before hanging up.

The call originated from 850-413-9969, a Florida Division of Emergency Management number based in Tallahassee.

Others said they received a text message. A screenshot of the text posted to Facebook read: “This is a test of the IPAWS system. Reply YES to confirm receipt.”

Google searches for the term “IPAWS” spiked in Bradenton and Manatee County, and some who received the call were concerned it was scam, according to the social media posts.

Local and state emergency officials could not be reached for comment on Monday night.

However, a response made to a resident by Manatee County Emergency Management Division Chief Steve Litschauer confirmed that the messages were legitimate.

“The system was being tested,” Litschauer replied to an inquiry on the division’s Facebook page. “Nothing should’ve went out to the public.”

The system has been tested nationally five times. Most recently, a national test was conducted on Aug. 7. No further nationwide tests have been announced.

“The national tests assess IPAWS message delivery pathways, and encourage communication and strengthen relationships between the broadcast, wireless and emergency management communities,” FEMA’s website says. “Ultimately, the information obtained from the tests increase awareness, understanding, and adoption of IPAWS by all partners and the public.”

To read more about IPAWS, visit fema.gov/integrated-public-alert-warning-system.