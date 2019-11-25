The flu can ruin your holidays. Manatee health department offers walk-in vaccines

Millions of Americans come down with the flu every year, and while it helps to keep a clean home and even cleaner hands, the best defense is a flu vaccine.

To help Manatee County residents avoid nasty symptoms, missed work days and ruined vacations, the Florida Department of Health is offering two walk-in dates for the flu vaccine. The clinic, 410 Sixth Ave. E., will open its doors on:

▪ Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The flu vaccine is free to visitors between 6 months and 19 years old. For all other residents, the cost of a standard vaccine is $25, while the high-dose flu vaccine — intended for men and women over the age of 65 — is $59, according to a news release from the county health department.

Financial assistance is available to eligible residents, and everyone is required to bring a photo ID and an insurance card. Regular appointments are available by calling the department at 941-748-0747.

“It takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu, so get your flu shot as soon as possible,” the release states.

Flu activity peaks between December and February, and the symptoms can include a fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose, along with body aches, headaches, fatigue and, in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea.

The flu can be especially dangerous for elderly residents, pregnant women, children younger than 5 years old and anyone with a chronic medical condition, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In addition to protecting yourself, receiving the flu vaccine helps prevent the flu virus from spreading to our most vulnerable populations,” the health department said in its release.

The flu resulted in 9.3 million to 49 million illnesses every year since 2010, the CDC estimated.

While state and federal agencies agree that a vaccine is the best defense against the flu, they also urge resident to avoid sick peers, and to regularly clean hands, workplaces and homes.

“You can take additional steps to ward off the flu by coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow, and avoid touching your face,” the health department reported. “Be sure to stay home from work or school if you are feeling ill.”