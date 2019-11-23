A man who threatened to harm himself is missing. Manatee deputies are trying to find him

Michael S. Mosher was last seen on Friday. On Saturday, he sent several texts to family members saying he intended to harm himself.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking his whereabouts.

Deputies say Mosher went missing from the Motel 6 located at 660 67th Circle E.

The last time deputies were able to trace his cellphone signal, it was in the 700 block of University Parkway, and then again on Clark Road near the entrance to Myakka State Park.

Mosher, 48, is described as being 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011.