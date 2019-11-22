Manatee County resident dies in early morning crash, troopers say

A single-vehicle car crash claimed the life of a Manatee County resident at about 5 a.m. Friday morning near the Singletary Road and Rexrode Road intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Troopers say the driver was traveling west on Singletary, approaching the intersection when they failed to negotiate the curve. The driver drifted off the roadway, ran through a wire fence and then struck an oak tree.

The driver died at the scene and the crash is being investigated.

If you have any information, you are asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800 or *FHP on a cellphone.