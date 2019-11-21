Sinking walkway temporarily closes Rod and Reel Pier on Anna Maria Island

The Rod and Reel Pier, a landmark fishing spot and seafood restaurant on Anna Maria Island, is temporarily closed due to a partial collapse of the pier’s walkway. rballogg@bradenton.com

Rod and Reel Pier, a popular Anna Maria Island restaurant, hangout and fishing spot, is temporarily closed due to a partial collapse of the pier’s walkway.

The sinking section of decking is located on the southeast side of the pier, where a support beam has dipped.

The privately-owned landmark is known for its stunning views of Tampa Bay, and the restaurant at the end of the pier is known for its seafood fare and cheap draft beers.

Restaurant management could not be reached for a comment on Thursday, but City of Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said that a piling was reportedly broken and a permit for repair work had been pulled earlier that day.

“I’m sure they want to be open by next week because of the Thanksgiving crowd,” Murphy said.

Once the work is complete, an inspection will be required before the pier can be reopened.

The pier has been closed since Wednesday for all purposes, including fishing.

Visitors managed to enjoy the views of Tampa Bay from the shore on Thursday night despite the lookout spot’s closure.