Firefighters battle overnight fire at Manatee Elementary School

An electrical fire damaged an office at Manatee Elementary School early Thursday, according to the Bradenton Fire Department.

At 3:47 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters responded to Manatee Elementary School, 1609 Sixth Ave. E and worked to extinguish a fire that was determined to be electrical in nature.

According to the Bradenton Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find no visible flames, but after going into the school they detected smoke. Firefighters saw the school’s sprinkler system had been activated in the school office area where heavy smoke was detected.

Using thermal imaging, firefighters were able to determine the fire started from electrical wiring and the sprinkler system had already put out the flames.

The office area was ventilated to clear the smoke and a gas detector determined the school was safe for entry.

There were no injuries reported and the school was opened to students and teachers Thursday morning after officials made plans to relocate students in nearby classrooms that were potentially affected.