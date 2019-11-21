One dead in Bradenton mobile home fire

Fire officials are investigating a fire that killed one person Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has not yet been identified and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to officials, the fire started around 3:45 p.m. in a building located at Moorhead Drive and Jacmar Drive, in the Whispering Palms mobile home park off 301 Boulevard East in Oneco. Fire crews had extinguished the flames within 30 minutes.

The investigation is continuing.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.