Truck crushes an aging downtown Bradenton water line. Did you lose service?

A downtown Bradenton water main broke after a truck’s front end fell through the street at the intersection of Fourth Avenue West and 15th Street West in downtown Bradenton on Wedndesday morning.

The accident happened about 9 a.m. when the truck went over an old cast iron 6-inch water main line.

Public Works Superintendent Gregory Jones said it’s difficult to tell exactly what happened, but he estimates the weight of the truck likely caused the break. Otherwise the city would have received some type of alert that something was wrong.

“But I can’t say that for sure right now,” Jones said, who noted the priority was to make the repair.

By 10 a.m., crews were well on their way making the repairs to the pipe. Jones said he hoped to have the street re-opened by noon.

Neighbors to the west said their water was still running as normal and Jones said he had yet to receive any calls regarding water issues from homes and businesses in the immediate area.

Jones said because of that, the pipe isn’t likely carrying drinking water and a boil-water notice was not likely necessary, but the city would notify the public should that change.

Since it was an old cast iron pipe, it was likely being used to carry off stormwater and not drinking water.

The city still has many miles of old cast iron pipes that were installed dating back to the 1950s or earlier. Downtown infrastructure improvements are scheduled to be included as part of the downtown streestscaping project as it expands across Old Main Street and neighboring roadways.