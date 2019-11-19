Illegal activity goes on in Manatee massage parlors, cops say. Inspections may begin

Law enforcement officers are ready to take a closer looks at what goes on behind closed doors in Manatee County massage parlors.

The Board of County Commissioners is moving forward with a draft ordinance that would allow Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies or code enforcement officers to inspect massage therapy facilities “on an occasional basis.” Authorities have long suspected certain establishments to be members of nationwide crime organizations.

“This has been an ongoing problem, as everyone in this room knows, for decades and it has been negatively affecting south county for a long time,” Commissioner Misty Servia told her fellow board members at Tuesday’s meeting. “I’m really happy that we’re moving forward in eliminating some of these nuisance businesses.”

The proposal comes after Servia broached the issue in May, citing the presence of several “sexually oriented businesses” within her district. At the time, Sgt. Jason Powell, the sheriff’s office’s intelligence unit supervisor, called them “plain and simple houses of prostitution.”

Now, the County Attorney’s Office has come up with a solution that is expected to resolve the problem by requiring licenses and routine inspections. Owners would also have to maintain copies of recent state permit applications on-site.

“The approach is rather measured in terms of the scope and it’s a good first step,” said Assistant County Attorney Christopher DeCarlo.

DeCarlo indicated that attorneys are still communicating with deputies for suggestions that could make the ordinance stronger. Servia agreed that the proposed ordinance is a solid start.

Massage parlors may soon be inspected by code enforcement and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The county is set to approve a new ordinance that would require licenses for spas that perform massages. In this Bradenton Herald file photo, an undercover Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy poses as a prostitute in a sting on 14th Street. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“We want to step out there and make a difference,” said Servia. “These are affecting redevelopment and lowering property values.

Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the ordinance, sending it to a public hearing at a later date before they vote to approve it and begin authorizing inspections.

If it passes, massage therapy facilities would be required to maintain a database that lasts each employee’s duties, along with their personal information. State licenses for massage therapy would also have to be on display.

Inspections would be allowed on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or as long as the business is open or occupied by staff, according to the ordinance. Some massage facilities operate as late as midnight.

User reviews posted to Google Maps hint at some of the illicit activities that law enforcement suspect are occurring on-site.

“Everything I expected. Woman was absolutely beautiful,” one user said in a 5-star review. “A nice touch was the parking in the back.”

Powell previously explained that local massage therapy and spa facilities have been busted before on prostitution, drug and money laundering charges. He suspects that at least 12 similar businesses operate in Manatee County.