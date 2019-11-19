Smelly water and dead fish at Palma Sola Park. County is investigating the cause   

Dead fish and discolored, smelly water were discovered in a body of water at Palma Sola Park on Monday.

At one point, more than 50 dead fish were visible in the small pond, according to a Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter who visited the park in the early afternoon.

By around 3 p.m., fewer dead fish were apparent, but the stench remained, and vultures gathered in the treetops near the water.

Manatee County Environmental Protection Division staff were on site sampling the water.

The division investigates complaints about issues including surface water quality, fish kills and algae blooms.

Dead fish are lining edge of the water at the pond in Palma Sola Park. Much of the pond and nearby creeks are filled with this white, milky coating. The smell was horrible. I counted more than 50 dead fish from the spot I was standing ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/2teGunSEd7 — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) November 18, 2019

Scott Browning, the county’s senior environmental specialist, said that the water in the pond had low oxygen levels consistent with conditions during an algae bloom.

The affected water is located little more than 1,000 feet from Palma Sola Bay.

Manatee County Utilities Department staff were also conducting sampling.

A possible sanitary sewer overflow was reported in the area over the weekend, according to Amy Pilson, spokeswoman for Manatee County utilities. However, sampling conducted by utilities staff on Monday was unable to confirm the presence of any sewer water, Pilson said.

County staff were scheduled to meet with the resident who reported the spill as the investigation continued.

Darshan Dorsey, a visitor to the park on Monday, experienced the stench first hand.

“As you move more towards the still water, it’s quite potent,” Dorsey said. “As far as recreational value goes, that’s not good. It’s definitely something for the scientists and our loyal public servants to take a look at.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.