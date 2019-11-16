Your Salvation Army dollars matter. And this holiday season, they’ll go even further

For Mike Geochoff, the Salvation Army is a second chance on life — and he’s determined to make the best of it. He has struggled with alcohol addiction for much of his adult life, but now Geochoff is getting ready to head to a six-month alcohol treatment program through one of many Salvation Army services.

“I’ve tried to quit a few times but kept going back to old friends and that’s not a good thing,” he said. “I went to stay with one and we started off having a few beers and then would go get vodka and started drinking every morning. My friend tried to get me to stop and told me to stop doing what he was doing. That was the last thing he said to me. He dropped dead right in front of me.”

That happened about two months ago, and Geochoff has been sober since. But he knows he needs help to stay that way.

“That woke me up,” he said. “That made up my mind. I couldn’t do it without this place. I need someone to teach me not to be negative. I don’t need anyone to teach me to be negative, I can do that all on my own. I want to be taught the right way so I can help others.”

Geochoff said he couldn’t make it without everything the Salvation Army provides. And, in turn, the Salvation Army can’t help people like Geochoff without community support.

This is the time of year that the Salvation Army counts on funds raised to support these services for another year. And this year your dollars will go a lot further.

“This year, we are very excited to have an anonymous donor who has agreed to match donations for us up to $20,000 as our Holiday Fight for Good Campaign,” said Maj. Juan Guadalupe, the corps officer in Manatee County.. “When you support the Salvation Army, you are supporting the local programs and services that help Manatee County residents, such as shelter and community dinner.”

The Salvation Army provides daily meals to those in need and is currently preparing for its Thanksgiving dinner, by far the largest attended meal of the year. Typically, about 500 people — mostly families — pass through the doors on Thanksgiving.

If not for the Salvation Army, these people would miss out on that holiday meal and a chance to spend some time with friends, as well as those who have a similar understanding of how life can, at times, turn on you and make it challenging.

Kyle Lucas was sitting against a tree about a block away, huddled in a torn brown and white blanket with most of his worldly possessions in two blue bags. Lucas said he’d probably be dead if it weren’t for the Salvation Army.

“I battle my own demons,” he said. “I have depression, which makes my struggle with drugs hard, ya know? But I don’t quit fighting. The Salvation Army is like a boxing ring to me. It gives me a place to do that fighting, somewhere I can feel like I still have a fighting chance even if I get knocked down.”

Public perception on the area’s needy is important, and aggressive panhandlers have been a continuing issue in Manatee County. That’s why officials say dollars shouldn’t be handed out of car windows, rather donated to agencies like the Salvation Army and Turning Points where it does some actual good.

Geochoff said those types of behaviors from panhandlers making the news are frustrating.

“It makes it harder for people like me who is determined to get help and get back on my feet,” he said.

How to help

▪ The Salvation Army’s “Holiday Fight for Good” campaign is underway. Turkeys are needed to help the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner, which will be served from noon to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

▪ Donations are needed for the campaign that will help serve Christmas programs like Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family, as well as ongoing services like shelter, food, disaster relief, disability assistance, elderly outreach and more.

▪ Donations can be sent to 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Checks should include “Fight for Good” in the memo line.

▪ For more information, call 941-748-5110.