Interstate 75 South closed after crash, police say. An overpass may have been damaged 

All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 in Sarasota County are closed due to a crash, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon south of Bee Ridge Road. Traffic is being directed off of I-75 at the Bee Ridge Road exit.

The east and westbound lanes of the Proctor Road overpass are also closed, as the overpass may have been damaged in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Interstate traffic is congested in the area, and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

