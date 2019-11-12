MCAT to offer free park-and-ride service from Manatee Avenue to Anna Maria Island

A free bus shuttle system is launching soon to get beachgoers to Anna Maria Island quicker and with less traffic.

Manatee County government announced Tuesday morning that its Beach ConneXion Shuttle is set to launch on Dec. 7 to “help drivers avoid heavy beach crowds” on Anna Maria Island. The shuttle will run through peak tourist season and end in April, operating on holidays and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“There’s a greater need to provide a travel alternative to access the island in the peak tourist season, especially as Anna Maria Island reaches capacity,” said Ryan Suarez, MCAT’s planning manager.

Manatee County Area Transit will use its existing route along Manatee Avenue as the pickup point. Riders are encouraged to park their cars in the Beachway Plaza at 75th Street West and Manatee while they wait for the next bus.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“In effect, the Beach ConneXion Shuttle, combined with MCAT Route 3 and the Beach Express transit services, increase the overall travel capacity for the congested Manatee Avenue corridor, and serve as a viable travel and parking option for beachgoers during the peak season.”

The Manatee Avenue shuttle loops back to the Beachway Plaza after making a stop at the Manatee County Public Beach, but riders can also use the free Anna Maria Island Trolley to head south to Coquina Beach. According to a release, the trolley runs every 20 minutes, which keeps wait times to a minimum.

The new service is partially funded by the Florida Department of Transportation, which has agreed to provide half of the funding needed over the course of the three-year start-up period. Manatee County’s share of the cost is $26,500 annually.

For more information on the new beach shuttle service, visit MyManatee.org/departments/mcat.