Bradenton man dies weeks after motorcycle accident, FHP says 

A Bradenton man has died two weeks after he was involved in a crash while riding on a motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 27 on U.S. 41 (14th Street West) near 58th Avenue West in Manatee County.

A driver in a Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 before the collision occurred, troopers say. The driver then turned left from a continuous turn lane towards the driveway of Southwood Shoppes plaza where a Winn-Dixie grocery store is located.

Michael L. Jones, 58, was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 on a Harley Davidson XL 883.

The front end of the motorcycle collided with the right rear side of the turning Nissan, troopers say.

As a result of the impact, Jones became separated from the motorcycle and landed in the right southbound lane of U.S. 41.

The Nissan rotated and came to a final stop in the driveway access to the shopping center.

Jones was transported to Blake Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Nov. 11, according to FHP.

The driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old Bradenton man, was uninjured in the crash.

Troopers say that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

They also report that Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.