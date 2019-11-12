A friendlier website for The Friendly City. Bradenton redesigns ‘outdated’ webpage

The Friendly City finally has a website that matches the name.

City of Bradenton officials recently celebrated the debut of their new site design, which features a new modern look and easily accessible shortcuts for quick access to commonly used features and sections. It’s a welcome upgrade for an “outdated” webpage, said Mayor Wayne Poston.

“We sought to provide our users with a new-and-improved website experience, whether they use that experience to simply pay a bill, to learn about their new home, or to plan a day’s entertainment,” Poston said.

“The new website is long overdue and we expect that it will be most welcomed. We are proud of what we can offer our residents with this new site,” he added.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In a press release announcing the change, city spokeswoman Jeannie Roberts said the website is now “vastly different.”

The upgraded site is more legible with larger font sizes and will adapt to fit the screen size of the device you’re using. A “Quick Links” section helps residents find important sections of the website like bill payment, road closure announcements and the City Council’s meeting schedule.

There are even sections for finding out where to park downtown for events and a list of recreational activities in the area. Biographies and contact information are provided for city officials and departments.

The city’s web address remains the same at www.cityofbradenton.com. The new website is now available for all users.