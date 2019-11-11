Veterans Day speaker in Palmetto focuses on the cost of war. You see it more than in battle

Retired Army Lt. Col. Lee Kichen knows the cost of war better than most.

After retiring from 27 years of active duty, he served as state service officer for the Veterans of Foreign Wars at the Veterans Affairs Regional Office in St. Petersburg, and as a member of the Sarasota National Cemetery advisory committee.

Monday, as keynote speaker at Manatee County’s annual Veterans Day observance in Palmetto, Kichen said the cost of war extends well beyond a war itself.

“It takes nearly a century to pay for a major war. Long after the shooting stops and the troops come home, we pay for a lifetime of health care, disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, education and more. The costs are justifiable repayment to those who gave some and to the families of those who gave all,” he said.

“We refer to the World War II generation as the ‘Greatest Generation,’ however, those who served in Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the first Persian Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and other contingencies are the greatest of their generation. Despite their selfless service, veterans, modestly, want to be known as ordinary people. In my view these ordinary people accomplished extraordinary things,” Kichen said.

Kichen then turned his focus on what has been the nation’s longest war, the war on terrorism, underway nearly two decades.

“Each day we are making new combat veterans in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Far too many of these young men and women have been on multiple deployments. It is high time that we as a nation look at the cost of these never-ending wars,” he said.

“No president and no Congress should send soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines in harm’s way without an exit strategy,” Kichen said. “I am hardly a pacifist, if I were, I would never have worn a uniform for 27 years. However, I find it offensive that we ask heroic men and women to continue to fight a war that is no longer in the nation’s interest.”

“There is no way that we can adequately measure the cost paid by our newest veterans and their families for they have been changed physically and emotionally forever by their service. Six years ago, when I last spoke with you, VA was in shambles. Since then it has changed for the better. Unfortunately, it took at least two major scandals to spur improvement,” he said.

Kichen also addressed the impression that somehow veterans are victims.

“But we are not victims, we are veterans who willingly put ourselves between America and those who want to destroy it,” Kichen said. “Only cowards and fakers trade on sympathy and genuine gratitude of others.”

When strangers thank a veteran for their service, he suggested the veteran respond with thanks, but also continue to serve their country and their community.

Also Monday, the Veterans Day service and parade recognized Don Courtney, recently selected for the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, Veteran of the Year Les Martin, Auxiliary Member of the Year Theresa Cobb and parade marshal Niki Humphrey-Molinar of the Tropicana Valor Group.

Humphrey-Molinar, herself an Air Force veteran, also took note of the long-term cost of war and the effect on veterans.

“Ask a veteran simply if they are OK. If they need to talk. If they need a meal. There are thousands of veterans out there who feel forgotten, who feel invisible,” she said.

And then, speaking directly to vets, Humphrey-Molinar said: “You are not invisible. And you will never be forgotten.”