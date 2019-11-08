Manatee deputies searching for 4-year-old Jalear Moss. He was last seen Thursday

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’re searching for a 4-year-old who may be with his mother’s friend.

According to a Friday afternoon press release, deputies say Jalear Moss was last seen Thursday at Boyette Springs Elementary School in Riverview. The child is involved in a custody case and could be with Nikita Clemons, 41.

The sheriff’s office says it doesn’t believe Jalear is in danger but want to check on his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Jalear’s or Nikita’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.

