Motorcyclist killed in Bradenton crash, troopers say

Bradenton

A 25-year-old Bradenton man was killed when his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle Thursday night, according Florida Highway Patrol.

About 8:40 p.m. Stephen Andrew Doebri was driving his motorcycle westbound on Cortez Road, near 14th Street West, when the driver of a vehicle heading eastbound turned into Doeberi’s path, causing Doeberi to crash, trooper said.

Doeberi was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he later died.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

The investigation is continuing, FHP said.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
