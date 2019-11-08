Motorcyclist killed in Bradenton crash, troopers say

A 25-year-old Bradenton man was killed when his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle Thursday night, according Florida Highway Patrol.

About 8:40 p.m. Stephen Andrew Doebri was driving his motorcycle westbound on Cortez Road, near 14th Street West, when the driver of a vehicle heading eastbound turned into Doeberi’s path, causing Doeberi to crash, trooper said.

Doeberi was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he later died.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

The investigation is continuing, FHP said.