Driver runs stop sign, crashes into Manatee County sheriff’s deputy, cops say

A Manatee County deputy was injured when a 33-year-old Tampa woman ran a stop sign at Rutland and Rye roads, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jessica Escobar, 33, of Tampa, was cited for violation of right of right way and not having a valid driver’s license.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say Escobar was traveling north on Rye Road approaching the Rutland Road intersection and failed to stop as the deputy was traveling through the intersection. Escobar’s vehicle crashed into the right side of the deputy’s patrol vehicle causing her vehicle with two passengers inside to overturn.

The deputy was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Escobar and a 38-year-old passenger were taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries while a another 23-year-old passenger in Escobar’s vehicle was listed in critical condition.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
