Crash sends cars into canal, Palmetto house. It was red-light runner’s fault, cops say

A Palmetto homeowner escaped injury, but not damage to his home, when a truck crashed into his house.

The cause of the crash was a red-light runner, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and Priscilla Navarro, 32, of Bradenton, was cited for running a red light and driving on a suspended license.

About 5 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say Navarro was traveling north in the 1600 block of 17th Street East as a 19-year-old Palmetto man was traveling west on 16th Avenue East approaching the same intersection. Troopers say Navarro ran the red light and crashed into the Palmetto man’s vehicle, causing him to leave the roadway through a chain-link fence and into the homeowner’s residence.

A post-crash inspection of the home revealed significant enough damage to the home. The homeowner was told “to avoid that corner of the house.”

Navarro’s car ended up in a canal after the crash. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither the Palmetto driver nor the homeowner were injured.