Manatee County Tax Collector ready to accept annual bills. Act quickly for a discount

The Manatee County Tax Collector is accepting 2019 property tax payments, and if landowners act quickly, they can score a slight discount.

If taxes are paid or postmarked before Dec. 4, landowners will receive a 4 percent discount, according to a release from the tax collector’s office. The discount rate will continue to decline by 1 percent every month until March 31, which is the last day before tax payments become delinquent.

Landowners can view and pay their tax bill online at TaxCollector.com. Receipts and duplicate bills may also be printed via the website.

The Tax Collector is expecting to collect more than $752 million in taxes from more than 176,000 properties. Bills and informational notices began shipping out on Tuesday.

Using the Tax Collector website, property owners may also sign up to pay their annual property taxes in quarterly installments. According to a release, taxes will become delinquent if they aren’t paid by April 1.