The level of poop has dropped. It’s again safe to swim at this Anna Maria beach, state says

Florida health officials have lifted a no-swim advisory that was issued for Bayfront Park North on Anna Maria Island on Oct. 25.

The advisory was issued after elevated levels of potentially harmful bacteria were detected in waters off of the beach, which is located at the northeast end of the island in the city of Anna Maria.

The enterococci bacteria is usually found in fecal matter of humans and animals and may cause disease, infections or rashes in people, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“The lifting of this advisory means that bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels, and the public can once again recreate in the waters,” health officials said in a press release.

The state conducts testing for enterococci bacteria at public beaches regularly; no other public beaches in Manatee County are currently under a no-swim advisory.