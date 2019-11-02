Local
He threatened to harm himself; deputies are trying to locate him
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to locate a missing and endangered 25-year-old Bradenton man who went missing on Halloween night.
Deputies say Christopher “CJ” Duval made comments to family members that he intended to harm himself.
Duval was last seen at 6016 12th St. E. in Bradenton on the night of Oct. 31.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and is dealing with a medical condition.
Duval is listed at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to to contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011.
