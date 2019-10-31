Plan on attending the Bradenton Blues Festival? If you didn’t get tickets, it might be too late

The Bradenton Blues Festival has set another record, but it’s not one you’ll like if you didn’t already get tickets.

As of Oct. 30, the Saturday, Dec. 7 main show for the eighth annual festival is sold out.

But rest easy if you are craving a taste of the festival because the free Blues Appetizer concert on Friday, Dec. 6 is open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. There also are a few remaining tickets left for the Bradenton Blues Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 8. They are available online at bradentonbluesfestival.org.

The festival set a record last year, selling out before Thanksgiving, but broke the record this year by more than three weeks.

“We are thrilled to achieve this new milestone for the Bradenton Blues Festival,” said Johnette Isham, executive director of Realize Bradenton in a prepared statement Thursday. “The festival is renown in the national blues community for selling out early, and this year beat all of our expectations.”

Isham said the annual event draws eager blues fans from around the world. Ticket buyers this year include people from 10 foreign countries, 39 states and 210 zip codes across Florida.

“Bradenton is buzzing with the blues because fans know they will have a wonderful time at the festival and exploring the Bradenton area,” Isham said.

Based on previous surveys, 80 percent of festival attendees stay more than one night and almost 40 percent extend their trip to three or more days, creating a major economic impact to the area and the event’s 57 sponsors.

“In addition to fostering a healthy business climate, enriching the community is another goal of the Bradenton Blues Festival,” Isham said. “Blues in the Schools gives us a meaningful way to support our youth arts and education initiatives.

Headliner Angela Easley will visit Manatee High School as part of the program, performing and sharing her story.

Julie Herbert, visual and performing arts curriculum specialist at the school district, said Easley’s visit provides, “a unique perspective that will inspire our students and emphasize the importance of education.”