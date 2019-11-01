Local

Selah Freedom awarded $750,000 for fight against human trafficking

Sarasota

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, announced Thursday that Selah Freedom, with operations in Sarasota and Manatee counties, will receive $750,000 to help continue the organization’s fight against human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a vile and monstrous crime against women and children,” Buchanan said in a prepared statement. “This funding will be especially impactful in a state like Florida, a hub for human trafficking. I will continue to work with organizations like Selah Freedom to end this vile form of modern day slavery.”

The funding comes from the Department of Justice and was awarded to the Selah Freedom, considered to be a leading national anti-sex trafficking organization, “with the mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited.”

Elizabeth Fisher, founder of Selah Freedom, has long said the Suncoast is a “hotbed” for trafficking and that her organization sees the number of young women being rescued from trafficking triple each year.

Buchanan and U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., recently introduced The Human Trafficking and Exploitation Prevention Training Act, which would create a grant program within the Office of Trafficking in Persons to provide training for students, teachers and other school personnel on the warning signs of human trafficking.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  