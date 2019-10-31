Red tide is growing stronger south of Manatee County. And it’s creeping northward

Manatee County remains free and clear of red tide, according to the latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. But the algae menace has been found at elevated levels in Sarasota County, suggesting it could be moving northward.

The areas showing the strongest signs of Karenia brevis, the organism responsible for red tide, are essentially the same as those where the devastating bloom that lasted well into the fall of 2018 first began in October of 2017.

FWC reports high concentrations of red tide in areas of Lee and Collier counties and medium levels have now shown up in southern Sarasota County.

Five samples were taken in Sarasota County in the latest round of testing and the results showed southern Sarasota County with medium levels of the organism. Central Sarasota County had mostly low levels, with the exception of the Venice to Nokomis areas now showing medium levels of red tide.

Red tide in northern Sarasota County, including Siesta Key and Lido beaches, remains at not present to background levels.

No red tide has been detected off Anna Maria Island.

Fish kills have been reported in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties this week and respiratory distress also were reported in those three counties, as well as at least on one beach in Sarasota County.

Respiratory irritation can occur even when the red tide presence is very low. Fish kills become more likely as levels reach a medium presence.

According to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, Manasota Beach in southern Sarasota County is reporting dark water with drift algae and a slight probability of respiratory irritation.

Venice beach is not reporting any signs of algae or illnesses commonly associated with red tide. Nokomis beach is reporting the presence of algae, but no reports of respiratory irritation. All beaches north of Nokomis report similar conditions.