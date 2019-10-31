This annual event helps Manatee County’s most at risk. It’s set for Saturday in Palmetto

By most measures, the American economy seems to be thriving with low unemployment, a stock market at record highs and single-family homes rising in value.

And yet, 44 percent of Manatee County’s population balances on the brink of homelessness.

With that bleak reality, Turning Points will hold its 21st annual Stand Down from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the Manatee County Fair Grounds, located at 1303 17th St. W. in Palmetto, to help those most in need.

Thirteen percent of Manatee County’s population lives in poverty, and another 31 percent struggles to pay for basic needs such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology, according to a report published in February by the United Ways of Florida’s central west coast.

The 31 percent is counted among Manatee County’s ALICE population. ALICE refers to the population that is Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

“The ALICE population represents those among us who are working, but due to child care costs, transportation challenges, high cost of living and so much more are living paycheck to paycheck,” according to the United Way.

Stand Down is designed to help not only the homeless, but also those at risk of becoming homeless, said Margi Dawson, development director for Turning Points.

Homeless Manatee County residents receive free haircuts during Turning Points’ effort to assist the homeless in Manatee County. The 21st annual Stand Down event is set for Saturday at the Manatee County Fair Grounds in Palmetto. Bradenton Herald file photo

One of focuses of the Stand Down is the Yellow Ribbon Homeless Veterans Program. This year’s theme is “Duty. Honor. Community.”

In the last fiscal year, the Yellow Ribbon program helped get 62 veterans, and in some cases, their families, off the street and into shelter.

Stand Down assists homeless and potentially homeless veterans as well as non-veterans and their families receive critical needs services. These services include hot lunches, showers, hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, health screenings, flu shots, dental and vision services. Vets also receive veteran services and an opportunity to appear in Amnesty Court.

Last year, the Amnesty Court by the 12th Judicial Circuit Court dismissed $18,889.67 in fines and court fees for local veterans.

Opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m. The Open Door Band, a local rock band, will be performing all morning at the main stage. Jessica Cary will sing the national anthem. Prizes will be raffled off at 11:30 a.m.

The homeless and those at risk of homelessness are able to receive a variety of services and assistance during Manatee County’s Stand Down event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto. Bradenton Herald file photo

More than 300 community volunteers assist in registration and providing services.

Turning Points is partnering with more than 25 local organizations, including Bay Pines VA Medical Center, The Salvation Army, Centerstone, CareerSource Suncoast, MCR Health Services and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Also assisting are the Manatee County Health Department, Jewish Family and Children Services, Walgreens, LECOM, Goodwill Manasota, Family Resources Inc., Hope Family Services, Whole Child Manatee and many veterans, religious and other organizations.

For more information about Turning Points, visit tpmanatee.org.