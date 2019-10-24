Going somewhere? You’re probably driving through Manatee’s busiest intersections

Traveling on roads throughout Manatee County often requires a certain amount of patience.
Manatee County staff have targeted which intersections in unincorporated parts of the county see the most traffic, according to Clarke Davis, deputy director of traffic management.
“The rankings are based on adjusted ‘spot’ counts taken at the nearest location relative to the intersection,” he explained. “Therefore, while the volumes are unlikely to be exactly right, they do give a good indication of the busiest locations and their relative order.”
Calculations are based on the daily traffic on an “average weekday.” The county’s busiest roads tend to be state highways, such as State Road 70 and U.S. 301, and many of the most-traveled intersections border along the Sarasota County line.
Explore where you live.
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.
Comments