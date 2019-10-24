Going somewhere? You’re probably driving through Manatee’s busiest intersections

Traveling on roads throughout Manatee County often requires a certain amount of patience.

Manatee County staff have targeted which intersections in unincorporated parts of the county see the most traffic, according to Clarke Davis, deputy director of traffic management.

“The rankings are based on adjusted ‘spot’ counts taken at the nearest location relative to the intersection,” he explained. “Therefore, while the volumes are unlikely to be exactly right, they do give a good indication of the busiest locations and their relative order.”

Calculations are based on the daily traffic on an “average weekday.” The county’s busiest roads tend to be state highways, such as State Road 70 and U.S. 301, and many of the most-traveled intersections border along the Sarasota County line.

1. University Parkway and Cooper Creek Boulevard — 94,362 cars per day

The intersection of University Parkway and Cooper Creek Boulevard is the busiest destination in Manatee County. Herald file photo

2. U.S. 301 and State Road 70 — 81,260 cars per day

The intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 70 is the second busiest in Manatee County. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

3. University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road — 79,865 cars per day

Traffic can get busy on Manatee County roads. The intersection of Lockwood Ridge Road and S.R. 70 is the 10th busiest intersection. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

4. U.S. 301 and University Parkway — 79,530 cars per day

Traffic can get busy on Manatee County roads. The rankings are based on “average weekday” estimates. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

5. University Parkway and Honore Avenue — 79,018 cars per day

Traffic can get busy on Manatee County roads. The rankings are based on “average weekday” estimates. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

6. U.S. 41 and Cortez Road — 75,068 cars per day

Traffic can get busy on Manatee County roads. The intersection of Cortez Road and U.S. 41 is 6th busiest intersection, seeing about 75,068 vehicles a day. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

7. U.S. 41 and State Road 70 — 67,231 cars per day

The intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 70 is the seventh busiest in Manatee County. Bradenton Herald file photo

8. State Road 70 and Tara Boulevard — 67,203 cars per day

Traffic can get busy on Manatee County roads. The intersection of S.R. 70 and Tara Blvd. is the 8th busiest intersection in unincorporated Manatee County. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com