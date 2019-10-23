Local

Rollover crash slows traffic on Cortez Road in Bradenton

Bradenton

A rollover crash that left a pickup truck on its side at a main intersection on Cortez Road is causing traffic delays.

At about 1:10 p.m., paramedics, fire rescue and troopers were dispatched to a crash reported at the intersection of 51st Street West and Cortez Road.

According to first responders on scene, the crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The eastbound turning lane of Cortez Road was blocked by the flipped over pickup truck.

Traffic cameras shows delays as a result of the crash.

There were no injuries reported.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  