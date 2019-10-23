Rollover crash slows traffic on Cortez Road in Bradenton

A rollover crash that left a pickup truck on its side at a main intersection on Cortez Road is causing traffic delays.

At about 1:10 p.m., paramedics, fire rescue and troopers were dispatched to a crash reported at the intersection of 51st Street West and Cortez Road.

According to first responders on scene, the crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The eastbound turning lane of Cortez Road was blocked by the flipped over pickup truck.

Traffic cameras shows delays as a result of the crash.

There were no injuries reported.