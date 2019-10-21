Local
Manatee County man is missing and possibly in danger, sheriff’s office says
A Manatee County man is missing and possibly in danger, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Zacheriah M. Swartz, 27, contacted a former employer on Monday and made statements indicating that he might try to harm himself, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
Swartz had recently resigned from his job.
He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.
Anyone with information on Swartz’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
