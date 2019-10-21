Manatee County man is missing and possibly in danger, sheriff’s office says 

Zacheriah Swartz of Manatee County is missing and possibly in danger, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Provided Photo

A Manatee County man is missing and possibly in danger, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Zacheriah M. Swartz, 27, contacted a former employer on Monday and made statements indicating that he might try to harm himself, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Swartz had recently resigned from his job.

He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on Swartz’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.