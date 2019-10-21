Local

Manatee County man is missing and possibly in danger, sheriff’s office says 

Zacheriah Swartz of Manatee County is missing and possibly in danger, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Zacheriah Swartz of Manatee County is missing and possibly in danger, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Provided Photo

A Manatee County man is missing and possibly in danger, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Zacheriah M. Swartz, 27, contacted a former employer on Monday and made statements indicating that he might try to harm himself, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Swartz had recently resigned from his job.

He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Swartz’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  