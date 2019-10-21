Have you seen Zhan’e? Bradenton Police are searching for missing 8-year-old girl

The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 8-year-old girl who went missing from her home Monday morning.

According to a release, Zhan’e Jenkins left her home in the 2900 block of Seventh Ave. E. around 11:30 a.m. and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, bottoms of an unknown color and a pink headband. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Zhan’e’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300.

