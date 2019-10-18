Marc Masferrer named president and editor of Bradenton Herald, Bradenton.com

Marc R. Masferrer

Marc R. Masferrer, a veteran journalist who has held leadership roles at the Bradenton Herald since arriving in 2005, has been named president and editor of the newspaper and Bradenton.com.

“I am excited about the new role, and the chance to lead the team at the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com as we work together to grow our position as the No. 1 news source in Manatee County,” Masferrer said. “This is a great place to be in the news business, and in which to live.”

As an editor, Masferrer, 52, helped shape the Herald’s coverage of numerous major news stories, including the Andres Avalos triple-murder case, the heroin and opioid epidemics in Manatee County, Hurricane Irma and the devastating red tide in 2018. He has been leading the newsroom as senior editor since May 2018.

Masferrer arrived at the Bradenton Herald in July 2005 after stops at the Lufkin Daily News in Texas, The Daily Sentinel of Grand Junction, Colorado, the Waco Tribune-Herald in Texas and the Montgomery Journal in Rockville, Maryland.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As a journalist at the Waco Tribune-Herald, Masferrer was among the reporters who covered the deadly Branch Davidian standoff. As a city editor for The Daily Sentinel, he helped direct the paper’s coverage of the Columbine High School massacre. And in Lufkin, he led the Daily News’ coverage of the space shuttle Columbia disaster.

During his career, reporters working under Masferrer’s guidance have won numerous awards in Florida, Colorado and Texas.

The son of former Cuban exiles, Masferrer was born and raised in the Dallas area, and graduated from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

His wife, Marie, a former newspaper copy editor, is a media specialist and teacher with the Hillsborough County School District in Tampa.

Darren Haimer, who has been general manager of the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com since June 2017, will be leaving the company on Nov. 1.