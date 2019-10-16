Crash with serious injuries shuts down I-75 in Sarasota County

SHARE COPY LINK

A crash involving serious injuries shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Laurel Road in Sarasota County on Wednesday.

Florida 511 reported the accident at 4:04 p.m.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and reports were that the crash involved two vehicles, and a trauma alert was required for at least one person involved. One of the vehicles, a white SUV, was on the other side of a road barrier in the median with significant front-end damage. The other car, a silver sedan, was wedged under an overpass.

Emergency vehicles blocked all lanes of I-75 South for about an hour., and all southbound traffic was directed off the interstate at Laurel Road Exit 195.

As of 5:14 p.m., one southbound lane has been reopened, but traffic is still being diverted off the interstate, according to Sarasota-Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center.

Traffic is expected to remain congested, the sheriff’s office says, and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.