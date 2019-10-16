Manatee or Sarasota? Town of Longboat Key residents will have a say in upcoming survey

SHARE COPY LINK

Tired of having to deal with two separate county governments, the town of Longboat Key will ask its residents to choose which county they should solely exist in — Sarasota or Manatee.

Town Manager Tom Harmer told Manatee officials in a February workshop with the Board of County Commissioners that his municipality was looking to simplify operations by fully joining one of the counties. Starting in January, residents will have a say in the matter.

Town commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to move forward with including the one-county question in an online survey that will be administered at the outset of 2020. Harmer noted that the question allows for a broader response than a referendum on an upcoming election ballot, which would only target registered voters.

Harmer explained that the one-county question would be part of a new Citizen Satisfaction Survey that was approved for funding by the town’s budget in September. The survey will also monitor residents’ quality of life and their thoughts on various town services, such as parks and trash collection.

“The survey would be conducted between January and March and the results would be analyzed in the April time frame, and we could work those findings into our strategic planning or budget process,” he said.

Board members approved that plan, citing the need for input from residents before the commission takes a definitive stance on the matter of leaving either Sarasota or Manatee. Any redrawing of county boundaries would have to be approved by the Florida Legislature and the governor.

“We don’t have a consensus opinion on whether to move forward or not, so I’m in favor of the survey for our citizens to get a broader view,” said Commissioner Mike Haycock.

Mayor George Spoll pointed out that the timing of the question poses an interesting question for the board.

“It’s very clear that in the same time we’re asking for money, we’re thinking about walking away,” Spoll explained, referring to ongoing negotiations with Manatee County for a funding partnership to pay for new groins on the north end of Longboat Key.

“The refusal of the county to support us financially is one of the major arguments for leaving, so it’s an interesting dichotomy,” he added.

Former Commissioner Phil Younger, however, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, and urged board members not to be won over by a short-term prize from Manatee County.

“Don’t tie yourselves up with short-term gains, such as the groins, to buy off a long-term relationship,” said Younger. “I can see Manatee all of a sudden being cooperative and throwing a salve to hold on to us for the long-term.”

As part of the survey, Vice Mayor Ed Zunz advocated for providing a list of pros and cons so that residents aren’t hit with the question “out of nowhere.”

Some of those issues include having to deal with two sheriffs, two supervisors of elections and two school districts. The town is inextricably linked to both counties, though. Most of its boundary falls within Sarasota County, but the county also pays for wholesale access to Manatee County’s wastewater system.

According to Harmer, homeowners in Longboat Key will be sent mailers at the beginning of the year to notify them of the online survey. Each mailer will include a unique code that allows for one response per household. Harmer said town staff will also follow the board’s request to include factual information regarding the one-county initiative as part of the survey.