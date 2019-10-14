Bradenton man dead after crash on Cortez Road, FHP says. His passenger is in critical condition

SHARE COPY LINK

A Bradenton man is dead as the result of a crash on Cortez Road West in Manatee County on Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cortez Road West and Independence Drive in the Cortez area, troopers say.

Yessayi H. Mardirossian, 87, was driving north on Independence Drive in a Buick Lucerne just before the accident. Mardirossian stopped at a stop sign at Cortez Road West, and he then attempted to turn left onto to the road.

The Buick entered the path of a Dodge Ram traveling east on Cortez Road.

The front of the pickup truck collided with the left side of the Buick in the intersection.

The pickup truck continued traveling east, overturned, and came to a rest in a turn lane within the intersection, troopers say.

The Buick came to a final rest across both westbound lanes of Cortez Road.

Mardirossian was transported to Blake Medical Center for care, but he died as a result of his injuries, according to FHP. His passenger, an 80-year-old woman from the University Park area, was also transported to Blake Medical Center and is reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, a 44-year-old Bradenton man, suffered only minor injuries.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 4:17 p.m.

The crash initially blocked all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Cortez Road, Sarasota-Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center reported. Traffic was then shut down in both directions for roughly 40 minutes as emergency response arrived on the scene. The crash shut down the westbound lanes of Cortez Road for approximately two hours, troopers say.

The roadway was reopened in both directions as of 5:54 p.m., according to SMRTMC.