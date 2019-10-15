Bradenton redevelopment project to swap historic buildings for apartments on Old Main

SHARE COPY LINK

A pair of historic buildings in the heart of downtown Bradenton are to be demolished and repurposed with an all-new look.

The city of Bradenton’s Architectural Review Board voted unanimously to approve the Certificate of Appropriateness for the demolition and reconstruction of the two parcels, 416 and 420 Old Main St. Developers say the plan is to rebuild the building with a modern look and four stories of apartment buildings on top.

Similar plans came before Bradenton officials in April 2018, but an evaluation of the building’s conditions prompted a revision of the project. The developers, Panama Street Apartments LP, were ready to use the existing structure and build only four apartments on top.

“The existing walls and structures are very unsafe,” said local construction contractor Mike Carter, an agent representing the developers, who also pointed out that both buildings will be entirely “disassembled” and replaced.

With the new plan, the number of planned apartment units has jumped to 19. Developers have received approval from the city to allow residents to park in a city owned parking lot nearby.

Marshall McCrary, a senior planner with the city, briefed the review board on the proposal Monday morning. He explained that the apartment addition above the building would sit farther behind the front facade to provide a more faithful reconstruction of the historic design.

“I like that they have the residential away from the street,” said Rachel Layton, a member of the Architectural Review Board.

The new project is in line with Bradenton’s recent efforts to promote the downtown area as a place to live, work and play. Staff are hopeful that the trend of repurposing older buildings for residential space continues to catch on.

A render shows off the new design of a new development on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton that would take the place of two historic buildings. Developers propose a restaurant on the street level and four stories of apartment space above, bringing 19 units to the site. Provided photo

“This is an exciting project, and it’s cool to see,” McCrary said. “If this is a successful project, which I think it will be, people are going to take notice.”

Neighboring businesses on Old Main are excited about the prospect of more business and even more downtown residents. Susan Miller, owner of Cork’s Cigar Bar, called the next-door development “very positive.”

“Anything we do downtown, these kinds of improvements are great. That’ll be a great asset,” said Miller.

“We’re catching up in the world, and Bradenton really is a wonderful place to live,” she added.

Lou Thomey, co-owner of Bad Ass Cafe, told the Bradenton Herald that she also welcomes the project and may consider adding residential space above her own shops.

“People living downtown is a great idea, and the more businesses we have, the better,” Thomey said.

Bradenton City Council approved a grant program in January to help convert empty downtown buildings into apartments.

As part of Monday’s approval, developers are asked to complete a building survey that meets the satisfaction of city staff, so that the buildings’ historical details are not lost in the redevelopment process.