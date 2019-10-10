‘American Pickers’ is coming back to Florida. Do you have what the popular show wants?

SHARE COPY LINK

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of “American Pickers” will be heading south this winter and plan a return to Florida come December.

Whether they end up in Manatee County could depend a lot on what you’ve got hidden in your attics and outside spaces.

“American Pickers” is looking for unique items owned by — well, if you’ve watched the History Channel show — unique people.

“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” according to a press release issued by “American Pickers” on Thursday. “They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.”

If you are that person or know of that person — or know a person who knows a person who really, really needs to clear out what you think is junk — visit americanpickers@cineflix.com and send your name, phone number, location and description of your collection with photos. Or call 855-OLD-RUST.

Wolfe and Fritz are always looking to meet amazing people with amazing collections who have amazing stories to tell.

So if you’ve got some rusty gold wearing away in a field, barn or attic and know it deserves a new life in a happy new home, let “American Pickers” know and the hosts might come and offer cash.

“American Pickers” regularly comes to Florida but appearances in this area have been rare.

Bradenton’s Travis Palmer was on the show a few years ago and can attest to the show’s authenticity.

Palmer undoubtedly had someone in his life that thought it was time to let go of some his collection.

“It was (co-host Danielle Colby) that contacted me and how she found out about me, I don’t have a clue,” Palmer said in a January 2018 interview with the Bradenton Herald.

“I hung up on her the first time. She said it was Danielle from ‘American Pickers’ and I said, ‘Yeah, right,’ and hung up. I thought it was a bill collector, but she called me right back and said, ‘No, I’m serious.’ ”