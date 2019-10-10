Bradenton man in critical condition after motorcycle crash, FHP says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Bradenton man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding on a motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday on Cortez Road east of 39th Street West.

The 50-year-old Bradenton man was traveling east in the right lane of Cortez Road on a Kawasaki EL650-A sports bike.

As he drove past 39th Street West, a driver traveling west on Cortez Road in a Ford Edge SUV failed to yield the right-of-way and performed a U-turn, according to FHP.

The front of the SUV struck the left side of the motorcycle, which then traveled off the roadway and collided with a parked car in a lot to the south of Cortez Road.

The Bradenton man was transported to Blake Medical Center for care and was reported to be in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

The driver of the Ford SUV, a 26-year-old woman from Bradenton, was uninjured. A 3-year-old girl inside the vehicle was also uninjured.

The driver of the Ford is charged with violation of right-of-way, troopers say.