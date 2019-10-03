Lakewood Ranch man killed in three-vehicle crash in East Manatee, FHP says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Lakewood Ranch man died as a result of a three-vehicle crash in East Manatee County on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 70 and Post Boulevard/Greenbrook Boulevard.

Gary Peak, a 75-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch, was driving a Mazda sedan north on Greenbrook Boulevard.

When Peak entered the intersection at S.R. 70, his vehicle was struck on the right side by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was traveling westbound on S.R. 70.

As a result of the impact, both vehicles traveled in a northwest direction and collided with a Lexus sedan that was stopped in traffic facing south on Post Boulevard.

All three vehicles came to a rest at the northwest corner of the intersection, troopers say.

Peak died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of a the Chevrolet, a 44-year-old man from New York, was uninjured.

The driver of the Lexus, a 67-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation, according to FHP.