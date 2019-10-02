Bradenton man struck and killed while crossing street, troopers say

A 40-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross 26th Street West south of Cortez Road on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, the pedestrian entered the roadway illegally, which forced oncoming traffic to slow. A vehicle being driven by a 37-year-old man was forced to change lanes to avoid the slowing traffic ahead of him.

The driver entered the lane where the pedestrian was still located, according to the report.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was transported to Blake Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The man’s name was not released pending the notification of next of kin, troopers said.

The driver and two children in his car were not injured in the collision, troopers say.