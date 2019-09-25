Crash shuts down southbound I-275 in Palmetto

VIDEO: Crash with roadblock, I-275 SB at mile marker 3 in Palmetto. Cars driving through grass to get around. REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAP: https://t.co/2DqDuTPOZe pic.twitter.com/wNTpBtI9AT — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) September 25, 2019

The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Palmetto are blocked after a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched at 4:49 p.m. to the crash near the interchange with U.S. 41, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A photo posted on FL511.com, the Florida Department of Transportation’s website, shows a tractor-trailer on its side.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.