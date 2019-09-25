Missing woman last seen at Bradenton bus station, sheriff’s office says. Have you seen her?

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing and endangered alert for Lydia Lynette Jackson.

The 28-year-old woman was last seen on Friday at the bus station located at 600 301 Blvd. W. in Bradenton, the sheriff’s office says.

Detectives say Jackson may have been in north Sarasota on Saturday.

A recent medication change was causing Jackson to suffer from unstable behavior, the sheriff’s office says. As a result, Jackson’s mother took her to a medical office for help. Jackson fled the facility on foot without her new prescription.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jackson is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.