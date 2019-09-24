Sarasota woman with dementia reported missing, cops say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Joanne E. Halladay.

The Sarasota woman suffers from early onset dementia and may be in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Halladay was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday at her home in the 5300 block of Dominica Circle in Sarasota.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She is believed to be traveling in a silver 2011 Toyota Rav4 bearing Florida tag MCB358, the sheriff’s office says.

Halladay has brown hair and green eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone who comes into contact with Halladay is asked to call 911 immediately.