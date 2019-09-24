Local
Sarasota woman with dementia reported missing, cops say
How to report a missing person
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Joanne E. Halladay.
The Sarasota woman suffers from early onset dementia and may be in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.
Halladay was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday at her home in the 5300 block of Dominica Circle in Sarasota.
She is believed to be traveling in a silver 2011 Toyota Rav4 bearing Florida tag MCB358, the sheriff’s office says.
Halladay has brown hair and green eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone who comes into contact with Halladay is asked to call 911 immediately.
Comments