Sarasota woman with dementia reported missing, cops say

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Joanne E. Halladay.

The Sarasota woman suffers from early onset dementia and may be in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Halladay was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday at her home in the 5300 block of Dominica Circle in Sarasota.

She is believed to be traveling in a silver 2011 Toyota Rav4 bearing Florida tag MCB358, the sheriff’s office says.

Halladay has brown hair and green eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone who comes into contact with Halladay is asked to call 911 immediately.

